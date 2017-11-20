Deal with medical ship eyed for district in Gulf

Kikori MP Soroi Eoe plans to enter into an agreement with YWAM Medical Ships to provide medical services to his district in Gulf.

Eoe, who is also the Minister for Religion, Youth and Community Development made this undertaking following a tour of a YWAM vessel at the Port Moresby harbour last Tuesday.

Eoe said Gulf was the first province in the country to invite YWAM Ships under the leadership of former Governor Havila Kavo.

He said since the involvement of YWAM Medical Ships, many delta communities who could not access basic and urgent health care in Port Moresby or Kerema were treated on a medical ship.

“Kikori district is a very challenging district of a mixed geography of steep mountains, fast flowing rivers, with hundreds of tributaries along meandering rivers on delta flood plains,” Eoe said.

“As government we have our limitations and partners and faith groups such as YWAM Medical Ships play a very crucial role in assisting government.

“I totally support the work of YWAM because it looks at a core sector in my ministry which is youth. In my tenure as the minister I want to see that changes take place right at the village level. I want to see that policies are not just paper documents but are living documents that are effective, realistic and produce results. I am not afraid to trial many new initiatives in my district,” he said.

“YWAM Medical Ships works along with youths by giving a holistic Christian training to serve communities that need medical assistance.”

The YWAM Medical Ships is an inter-denominational faith-based group that trains hundreds of youths yearly with special skills and training to serve rural communities through medical services and training.

