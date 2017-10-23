Deal will enable bigger planes to land at airport

By HELEN TARAWA

A CONTRACT agreement between National Airports Corporation (NAC) and Essar Projects will enable 737 jets to land at Kagamuga Airport in Western Highlands.

NAC managing director and chief executive officer Richard Yopo told The National that this would cut down the number of flights from five Forker 100s to three 737 jets per day.

Yopo said this was about having smarter airports and meeting the requirements of people.

“If we can get a bigger plane in Air Niugini and also other operators, we will have to send in two to three aircrafts to pick up everyone,” he said.

“The project will also enable night-landing facilities as well so we can do early-morning takeoffs.

“It’s about putting an extra effort into a regional hub like Mt Hagen because for the Highlands region, Mt Hagen is critical. That’s why it’s one of those important projects.”

Under a K1 million contract agreement, Essar Projects Ltd, an Indian company, will work on the runway strengthening, new air traffic control tower building and other associated work at the Mt Hagen Airport.

Essar general manager Puspendu Maity said his company was well known in the Highlands.

He said Esar was a mult-national company which had branches in five continents.

It was established in PNG in 2011 with the first project at Komo Airport followed by Kapal House building and city road projects for Mt Hagen and Jiwaka.

“We have a strong base in Mt Hagen. We can start this job immediately without any delay,” Maity said.

“We have proven track record in this country so based on that they have selected us.”

