Dealer puts up bus as prize for hole-in-one at PM’s golf fundraiser

THE first person to hit a hole-in-one on the 18th in Port Moresby and the 8th in Lae in this year’s Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge will drive away a brand new Toyota Hi-Ace bus courtesy of Ela Motors Toyota.

All players in participating teams will have the opportunity to win the bus in both Port Moresby and Lae.

Organisations who wish to register a team for Port Moresby or Lae can contact the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee on 323 0114, 3251449 and 3251411 or email events@pngoc.org.pg now. Registration costs K3000 per team.

Ela Motors presented the prize to the PNG Olympic Committee last Wednesday in Port Moresby.

The Port Moresby event is on Sept 22 and Lae Oct 6.

“Ela Motors is very proud to be involved in the Prime Minister’s Golf event to raise funds for Team PNG. Toyota globally is also involved with the Olympics and we’re proud to support the Olympic Movement,” Ela Motors national sales manager, Chris Von Oppeln, said. The bus is worth K140,000.

