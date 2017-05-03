Debates should be held to give voters insight into candidates

The national election fever has caught up with the people once again.

There is a lot of loud noises around town that I cannot figure out what it’s all about.

Obviously, the chewing of campaign mumu has deafened the bitter memories of the political negligence and suffering just for a

while before the next five years of agony.

I appeal to anti-corruption agencies and the media to provide that platform to allow for public debates for political parties and intending candidates for the 2017 National Election.

Only then can we be better informed.

The daily election debate can be telecast live on TV and carried on air through live radio broadcast.

Likewise, an open-air public

debate should be held for seats

vied by candidates around the country. There are many political parties but it’s a pity not much is known about them.

I would also like to hear from the current MPs telling their electorate on their last five year district plans and what they have achieve to justify the reason on why they should be returned to the floor of parliament for an additional five years.

I also want to hear from new intending candidates on their socio-economic need assessment and their five year development plan that provides the basis for them contesting in the election.

Moreover, I need to understand how politicians would progressively report on the status of their goals and achievements

For now my vote is not for my wantok neither is it for sale.

God bless Papua New Guinea.

The Analyst

Port Moresby

