Decision to form interim committees for Hela vital

By GYNNIE KERO

HELA Governor Francis Potape says the decision to establish interim committees for the three petroleum development licence areas in Hela is a necessary step by the Government.

Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban recently appointed the committees for Hides PDL1, Hides PDL7 and Angore PDL8.

“The decision is long overdue but is necessary going forward for our landowners,” he said.

“I have seen that the interim committee membership is fair, balanced and representative of all the areas in both gas fields. Thus, I am calling on all landowners to work together because there is a lot to be done and we have not got much time.

“Unity and humility is what is needed now for all landowners in Papua New Guinea.”

He said it was a temporary solution.

“The Department of Petroleum and Energy must fast-track landowner identification.

“We cannot continue to make temporary solutions.

“In project areas, this is not good.

“Landowners must be identified once and for all for permanent decisions to be made.

“The interim committee must also work with authorities to surrender all illegal weapons in the project areas.”

