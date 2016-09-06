Decision time: Undialu or Potape

THE Waigani National Court is expected to hand down a decision today on whether Koroba Lake-Kopiago MP Philip Undialu or Komo-Margarima MP Francis Potape has duly elected as Hela governor on July 5.

Justice Colin Makail was to have handed down the decision yesterday but was unable to do so as he was dealing with a related matter filed by Hela businessman Larry Andagali.

The decision will be made following an application filed by Potape which challenged the election of Undialu on the morning of July 5.

Undialu was elected governor on July 5 in the morning by his faction and Potape was elected governor in the afternoon by his faction.

Potape, through his lawyer Philip Ame, submitted to the court last month that he was elected governor in the afternoon of July 5 during a provincial assembly meeting chaired by the deputy governor Thomas Potape.

Undialu, through his lawyer Goiye Gileng, said the provincial assembly meeting was to be conducted at 10am on July 5 for the election of the governor.

Gileng said the provincial assembly clerk Watson Ebela gave notice of the meeting to be conducted at 10am and not 2pm.

Potape told The National yesterday that he would accept whatever the court’s decision.

“Whoever becomes governor tomorrow; we will work together and get ready for the general election next year,” he said.

Potape also commended the decision of the court yesterday regarding an application filed by Hela businessman Larry Andagali.

He said the decision was made according to the law.

Related