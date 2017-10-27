Decision yet to be made on journalist’s burial

By HELEN TARAWA

A DECISION is yet to be made on the burial of the late Rosalyn Albaniel Evara as families from both sides continue to gather at two haus krais.

Speaking on behalf of the Albaniel family, Evara’s aunt, Mary Albaniel, told The National that they had yet to speak to her mum to confirm details for the burial.

“There are no final plans for the burial at this stage as family members have yet to come to a decision,” Mary said.

“We will inform all parties through the media once we have met and confirmed everything.”

The funeral for the Post-Courier business editor, 41, was to have been held on Tuesday in Port Moresby but was postponed as word got around suggesting that she may have been a victim of domestic violence.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop led the intervention and an autopsy was carried out on Wednesday following an order from the coroner’s court.

Evara passed away on Oct 15 at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Post-Courier editor-in-chief Towage Kelli said they had not been informed of any funeral arrangements.

He said there were two haus krais, one at the Post-Courier flats at Kaubebe Street in Boroko and the other at the Albaniel’s residence at Gabutu.

“We haven’t received any information about the burial but it is now with the families to make the decision and inform us,” Kelola said.

PNG chief pathologist Dr Seth Fose said a preliminary report on the findings from an autopsy of Evara was expected to be handed to the coroner today.

Fose said the preliminary report was a requirement for any case reported to the coroner and must be written.

“In this case, it is a national interest. The coroner will use the preliminary findings to inform all stakeholders concerned of the outcome,” Fose said.

“The report is written by me.”

The chief pathologist said the final report would be available in about two weeks.

