Declaration the job of returning officers, not mine: Gamato

IT’S the returning officer’s job to declare the winner in his or her electorate and not that of the electoral commissioner, says Patilias Gamato yesterday.

The electoral commissioner was speaking to correct a statement by Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua who said that Gamato had taken over that role.

Gamato said Kua was mistaken and had taken a statement he had made out of context.

“Kua is wrong,” Gamato said. “All declarations will be done by the returning officers in the respective electorates.

“What I meant was that before the returning officer makes any declaration, the election-manager must check to ensure that all boxes have been counted.

“In the past event (2012), returning officers had left some boxes uncounted and made declarations.

“If there is such a situation, the election manager will report to me to make a decision.”

Gamato said that when declaring the winner of a particular electoral seat, the returning officer was acting on behalf of the electoral commissioner.

“Powers delegated to returning officers are Electoral Commissioner’s.”

