Declaration soon for Kairuku Hiri open seat

THE declaration for the Kairuku-Hiri Open seat in Central is expected today after officials resumed counting after a protest.

They were protesting over the non-payment of allowances, according to Returning Officer Tabu Vaira.

“The counting officials resumed counting after lunch after boycotting since yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon,” Vaira said.

“They resumed counting after

the deputy provincial administrator Edward Kila assured them that

their allowances will be taken care off.”

Vaira said sitting MP and National Alliance Party candidate Peter Isoaimo, is leading with 14,549.

Former MP and Peoples National Congress Party candidate Paru Aihi is on 11,040.

The absolute majority is 27,000. There are six more boxes to be counted.

“The boxes will be counted by night shift officials when counting resumes at 6pm,” Vaira said.

Kairuku-Hiri is the only open seat going through the counting process.

Rigo, Goilala and Abau have already been declared since Saturday.

Meanwhile, counting for the Regional seat is still progressing with Independent candidate and businessman Robert Agarobe leading with 28,911.

He is followed by incumbent Governor and PNC candidates Kila Haoda on 24,777.

