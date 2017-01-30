‘Declare Hagen a disaster zone’

By ELIAS LARI

A WESTERN Highlands businessman wants the Government to declare Mt Hagen city a national disaster zone.

Businessman Pet Wat says this is because of the continuous power blackouts, water supply disruptions, lawlessness in the city and rubbish piling up in the city.

He says there appeared to be no order and the city is becoming a breeding ground for criminals and drug addicts.

Watt raised grave concern that the image of the city has been tarnished and nothing was being done by concerned authorities.

He said that this was causing fear among business houses because of the lack of order and they now regarded Mt Hagen as one of most unsafe places to operate in.

Watt said that rubbish were piling up everywhere in the city, the streets were riddled with potholes and pick-pocketing and serious law order problems happening daily.

Street vending was also a major problem and people are even selling cooked food and store goods in front of the shops, he said.

He said the Government must declare Mt Hagen city a national disaster zone because the situation was getting from bad to worse.

