Dedication service held

PUBLIC servants began 2017 on Tuesday with a colourful and inspirational dedication service at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The event, the first of its kind and organised by Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon and her staff, welcomed the New Year for the public service with a joint service led by Pastor Philip Vaki.

Finance Minister James Marape made a special guest appearance with his Footprint Ministry singing group, which also featured Customs Commissioner-General Ray Paul.

The Seventh Voice Ministry, made up of a group of young men, also sang inspirational songs for the public servants.

Chief Magistrate Nellie Eliakim led the public servants with a recital of the Public Service Oath.

Personnel Management Secretary John Kali, Marape and Solomon gave pep talks, before the keynote address by Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

“It is only fitting that we have this dedication service to start our duty as public servants,” Lupari said.

“I understand it is a first in the history of our public service and it should become a major part of our annual calendar.

“We are a Christian country.

“Christianity is enshrined in our national Constitution.

“Christianity is our way of life.

“It defines our values and who we are as a country and people.

“Today’s dedication symbolises this. It provides an opportunity for us to renew our Christian values, principles and beliefs.

“By doing so, we can be able to re-focus on our responsibilities as servants of our people.

“This responsibility, colleagues and friends, is a ‘calling’ bestowed upon us.

“We are here by design and not by coincidence.

“As Christians, we must always believe that Our Heavenly Father has a purpose for all of us.

“It is for this reason alone, such a dedication service must become an integral part of us.

“With God’s guidance, we will overcome the challenges we face as individuals and as organisations, and faithfully deliver services to our people and create a better future for our children.”

Like this: Like Loading...