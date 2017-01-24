Defence bounce Brothers

A FIRED up Defence bounced back from the previous weekend’s loss to upset United Brothers 4-2 in the Port Moresby men’s A grade softball competition last Sunday.

A 12-6 loss to new team Saints is something Defence will remember for a long time but it did not take long for them to get back on track beating United Bros.

Veteran Dick Bart Jr was not impressed with the outcome of the game but commended Defence for their win.

Defence coach Douglas Paak was happy with the result saying it was payback for their loss last weekend.

“I’m happy because my boys played well against former champions, Brothers,” Paak said.

The curtain raiser match between Yokomo and Saints was a thriller despite the 4-1 score line.

Saints with their never-say-die attitude pushed Yokomo all the way who were rescued by pitcher Clifford Kouse.

Yokomo had the game in the bag at 4-0 after the third inning but Saints managed a consolation run through Jonty Malum.

Yokomo scored through Paul Bogan, Colin Mangot and Taki Zale, who had a double to help his team win the match.

Results: Yokomo 4 Saints 1, Bears 5 Brown Eagles 4, PNG Power 8 Gazelle 1, Defence 4 United Bros 2.

Like this: Like Loading...