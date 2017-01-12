Defence couples to rent out

By ALPHONSE PORAU

PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo says married couples residing in single quarters will be given temporary allowances to rent accommodation outside barracks.

He said this when asked how he would address the issue of couples residing in single quarters at the barracks.

“We already did a salary review to improve the soldiers’ rental allowance for married couples residing in single quarters at the barracks to look for rent houses outside.

“Currently they are getting K50 and we have increased that to K200 but it is temporary.

“It has been approved but because of the financial situation that we are facing we will wait until everything goes well,” Toropo said.

He told The National that this was one measure they had planned to address the army’s housing problem.

Toropo said once the financial situation returned to normal unit commanders would ensure that married couples were moved out of the barracks to make way for others.

