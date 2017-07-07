Defence to file no-case submission after State rests

STATE lawyers have formally closed their case on the trial into the mv Rabaul Queen ferry disaster and the option is now open to a defence lawyer who has made a no-case submission to be heard today at the Kokopo National Court.

On trial are ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain, Anthony Tsiau, who are charged with manslaughter and sending and taking an unseaworthy ship out to sea.

The ferry sank off Finschhafen, Morobe, on Feb 2, 2012.

About 300 passengers were on board. At least 172 people perished.

Yesterday, lawyer representing Tsiau, Philip Kaluwin, gave an indication that he would be making a no-case submission for his client.

Presiding judge Justice Terrence Higgins explained to Sharp the five options he could take since he was not legally represented.

State lawyer, Paul Banister responded, saying the current trial on manslaughter has uncovered most evidence to do with the second charge of sending and taking an unseaworthy ship out to sea.

If the court rules against the no-case submission on the grounds that there was still evidence against the accused yet to be tendered, the accused will have a case to answer, and the defence would call its witnesses.

Before the State concluded its case, Bannister called up its last witness, Detective Inspector Russel Egimbari, based at the Lae Metropolitan Command and is the arresting officer in the ferry case, to give evidence.

He said his duties included locating witnesses required in the case.

Egimbari admitted there were 19 witnesses they could not locate.

They are relatives of those missing and had their names on the ship’s manifest.

The State called a total of 130 witnesses to testify.

Higgins adjourned the case to today to hear the no-case submission by Kaluwin.

