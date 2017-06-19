Defence Force to decide on charges for soliders

THE three soldiers arrested in Kokopo last week have been escorted back to Port Moresby by the Military Police, according to Chief of Staff Colonel Raymond Numa.

He said the three were members of the military’s Air Transport Wing. One was on emergency leave while the other two were on recreational leave.

They were allegedly employed by a security company when they were arrested. Numa said soldiers on leave remained members of the defence force and were subject to the Defence Act and the Code of Military Discipline.

“Since these three service personnel, though on leave, have allegedly associated themselves with a political candidate, thus breaching above directives, their leave has been suspended,” he said.

He said a military investigation would be conducted to determine whether they should face charges under military law.

“This must be a warning to all PNGDF serving members that anyone not authorised to be part of the deployment force elements must stay away from taking part in any form of election-related activity except for exercising their rights to cast their votes,” he said.

