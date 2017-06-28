Defence force needs more recruits

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE Papua New Guinea Defence Force force needs 414 more soldiers to meet the target set by the Defence White Paper, says Chief of Staff Colonel Raymond Numa.

Speaking to the media at the Goldie Barracks training depot last Friday, Numa said that through the Defence White Paper which was approved in 2013, the government directed the PNGDF to raise the force to 5000 soldiers (4000

regulars and 1000 reserves) by the end of 2017.

“With the 4000 regulars, we now need 414 more before we can meet the target with the recent graduates of 126,” he said.

Last Friday 126 recruits graduated at Goldie training depot.

Numa said there would be another recruitment this year after the general elections.

“Now that we have 414 more to recruit to meet our target by end of 2017, we will conduct our second recruitment later this year after the election to allow us to move closer to our target,” Numa said.

“We cannot meet our target of 4000 regulars by the end of this year because of limited resources and funding allocations.

“We may not achieve 414 by the end of this year; by the end of 2018 we might meet this target.”

He said the target of the Defence White Paper was to make PNGDF a transformed institution.

“Under the Defense White Paper, we want to transform and build a professional PNGDF because for the last couple of years, we have been on the spotlight for soldiers misbehaving and we don’t want that,” he said.

“We want to eliminate this through these new recruitments by bringing in good, quality young people to join PNGDF.

“And we want the new soldiers recruited to also see PNGDF as a career in their life and a very important institution to the people of PNG, and our role as custodians of the security of our people,” Numa said.

