Defence Force pilots leave for training

THREE Defence Force pilots have signed an agreement to work for the PNGDF for six years when they return from pilot training in New Zealand.

Second-Lieutenant Hosea Cameron, Amataya Artte and Nerre Kispe from the Air Transport Wing signed their agreement at Murray Barracks before PNGDF chief of staff Col Raymond Numa.

They will depart today to begin their two-year training at pilot training school in Christchurch, New Zealand.

This is also the first arrangement for the PNGDF pilots to be trained by the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

They were selected by the RNZAF last year after passing military aviation tests.

Numa urged them to be good ambassadors for the country and PNGDF.

“This training is part of the 2013 Defence White Paper to improve the capacity of the PNGDF,” he said.

