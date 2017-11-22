Defending champions Morobe leave ENB scoreless in hockey

DEFENDING hockey champions Team Morobe are hot contenders for the gold medal in the 7th BSP PNG Games in West New Britain after beating Team East New Britain 5-0 yesterday.

In the other main match on oval two at the San Remo sports precinct, host West New Britain held 2014 silver medallists Manus to a scoreless draw.

The Morobeans won their first game on Monday against host West New Britain 3-0 and drew 0-0 with the National Capital District in the next match.

Their third match against Manus was the replay of the 2014 grand final, however both teams failed to capitalise on the opportunities created ending the match in a draw.

After two draws and a win coach Sahin John’s side came out firing in the last game against ENB.

Mare Beron opened the scoring for Morobe nine minutes in the first half.

Making their first appearance in hockey, East New Britain led by captain Tanou Stallone, was equal to the task and contained the established hockey playing centre in every department until the 25th minute when Garfield Polly scored the first of a hattrick before the break.

In the second quarter the more experienced Morobeans added three more goals through Jersey Dusty and Polly to win the match 5-0.

Like this: Like Loading...