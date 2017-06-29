Defer of polling shows EC is unprepared

THE sudden deferral of polling in NCD due to the non-payment of polling officials allowances as reported in the daily papers is illogical and shows how unprepared the Electoral Commission is in delivering the 2017 election.

Funding has been allocated by the Government and the polling officials should have been paid prior to the polling date.

In the last and previous elections, common rolls were released a week or two prior to polling dates and voters names were confirmed but this has not happened.

If NCD can experience such electoral discrepancies right under the watchful eyes of the national government and international community, then expect a total chaos in the provinces and districts.

Gomlayal,

6 Mile, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...