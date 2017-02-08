Dege: Project a success story

By CHARLES MOI

THE outgoing managing director of the National Housing Corporation, John Dege, says the Durand Farm project is a success story for NHC during his five-year term.

Dege, who officially handed over the reign to caretaker Ditha Morris on Monday, told staff in Port Moresby that he was happy to leave with significant achievements.

“Since the establishment of the Department of Housing to Housing Commission then to Housing Corporation, no Government has ever embarked on a massive social housing program,” Dege said.

“We went abroad and secured very competent established companies. They (companies) were willing to come and build on their own strength.”

“We’ve never mortgaged any of our future children fund to bring in more than four contractors to develop the Durand Farm.

“They were building the Durand Farm on what we call BSS or Build Sell and Share concept meaning they come in with their own financial muscle and technical expertise to build on their own strength.

“Then housing (NHC) was to sell those houses and we share the proceeds. If housing is to remain housing for another 20 years Durand Farm is your major project and you have achieved it in less than five years.”

Dege said that NHC during his term had approved its new organisational structure which he described as a “milestone for NHC.

“You (staff) have a new structure which each one of you has a new position grading,” Dege said

“Those positions grading also comes with new Emoluments. You will realise a number of changes in your pay packets.”

Dege added that the Housing Minister Paul Isikiel would present a ministerial statement in Parliament regarding the internal investigation into NHC.

He said the ministerial statement would put to rest a number of things that has been speculated in the media.

“I’d like to assure you that nothing very grave alluded to in the media are in housing,” he said.

“Housing is run by highly professional staff. Most of them have graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea, most of them a very qualified people and they have delivered professionally.”

In his message to NHC staff Dege said: “We’ve done it without adequate funding from successive Government but we still remain as a tool for Government to deliver housing.

“That is our mandate and we will continue to do regardless of change of guards or Ministry. Your team spirit in the last five years has been overwhelming.”

