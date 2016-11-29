Dege’s request for job rejected by NHC

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE National Housing Corporation (NHC) board has rejected a request by outgoing acting managing director John Dege to be reappointed after he resigned last month.

Dege requested reappointment five days after resigning to contest next year’s general elections.

NHC interim chairman Henry Mokono said in a letter to Dege on Oct 26 that it was premature to reappoint him as it would be a breach of protocol.

Dege had resigned to contest the SinaSina – Yongomugl seat in Chimbu.

Mokono’s letter, which was copied to Housing Minister Paul Isikeil and Personnel Management Secretary John Kali, said he would have to seek the board’s concurrence and the minister’s formal instruction.

“In the meantime, the board will assemble for an urgent board meeting to seek clarity and conformity to the protocols of public service,” Mokono said in his letter. “But I am advised that the Personnel Management Secretary John Kali has been tasked by the National Executive Council to make the appointment of the caretaker managing director for the National Housing Corporation; therefore, it would be a breach of proper protocols.”

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, who received Dege’s resignation letter, thanked him for his services.

Dege had announced his resignation in a circular on Oct 20 to the NHC management and staff.

“And I have appointed Wemin Boi, executive director (operations) to be the acting managing director pending further advises,” Dege said.

“However, the minister has directed me to remain in office and so I have rescinded my resignation.

“Therefore, I remain as the duly appointed acting managing director for NHC.”

