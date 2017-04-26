Dei schools get trucks, K500,000 funding

FIVE schools in Dei electorate, Western Highlands, received K500,000 and two trucks recently.

The funding was made available through the district services improvement programme funds.

District development authority chief executive officer Steven Korowa delivered the cheques and vehicles in the presence of school boards and the management.

Korowa gave K100,000 to Kitip Secondary School and another K100,000 each to Kondopina and Tiki high schools.

He also presented K200,000 and a vehicle each to Kenembo and Nunga high schools.

Korowa told the people that half of the district budget has been spent on education alone.

He said the district through its district services improvement programme funds had supported other schools in Western Highlands where Dei students attended – with classrooms and other infrastructures.

Korowa said the K500,000 and the two trucks were to help boost the schools so that they can help increase the level of education.

The district has also supported tertiary students studying in institutions around Papua New Guinea.

“We have been travelling throughout the country to where our tertiary students were studying and paid their fees to develop our human resources,” he said.

