Dei students, leaders aim to restore peace in district

STUDENTS and leaders in Dei, Western Highlands, are taking the initiative to restore peace and harmony in the district.

The Dei Repent, Reconciliation and Restoration Unity team consists of young leaders from universities, businesses, churches and the local community is spearheading this move to unite the district.

Chairman of the group Kenken Puri, a second year Business Management student from the University of Papua New Guinea, said they acted on the wish and prayers of their fathers and the illiterate members of the community to unite the district that was ruined by tribal fights in the 1980s.

The group held a crusade from Jan 4 to 7 at Penga station where all leaders from all 52 council wards in the district, openly reconciled and said sorry to God, the Government and churches for what had transpired.

During the course of the tribal conflicts police stations and other government extension services and facilities were destroyed and burnt down. In the business sector, major coffee plantations that generated income and created employment for the district were run down and government and church services came to a standstill.

Puri said social problems like tribal fights, drug abuse and violence combined with other issues increased and affected the district and degraded its dignity and pride.

“People have been praying for peace to prevail and this is the time they have been waiting for,” Puri said.

This is divine intervention. “People have expressed their desire to reconcile their differences, repent and restore what has been destroyed.

“Dei people want unity and peace to prevail so that the district is restored to its former glory.”

Dei district and its 52 council wards come under three large business corporations which are; Raimbulga, Kuta and Pipilika.

A leaders and businessman Watt Kiddie and representatives from the three business corporations apologised to the Government and the churches.

UPNG student Junior Noki said sorry on behalf of the Pipilika, Solomon Pep represented the Kuta while James Kai represented the Raimbulga.

Pastor Dr Michael Wilson accepted the petitions on behalf of the Government and thanked the locals for taking the initiative to restore peace and harmony in the district.

The team said it was the first such gathering to restore the district with God at the centre of everything.

