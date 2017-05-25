Delay in cases due to lack of manpower: Eliakim

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Magisterial Services needs more magistrates to increase its capacity throughout the country, Chief Magistrate Nerrie Eliakim says.

Eliakim said currently the Magisterial Service has 92 magistrates and they have a backlog of cases to deal with everyday.

She said with the increase in population every year, the Magisterial Services definitely needed more magistrates.

She said according to the current corporate plan each district in the country should have a magistrate and that was stipulated in the medium term development.

She said currently there was lack of facilities in districts so they could not send magistrates.

“We need to have standard courthouse facilities and accommodation,” she said.

“Looking at last year alone, we had about 50,000 new cases registered in the district courts so the 92 magistrates is not enough to efficiently manage the cases and the increased population as well.”

Eliakim said eight new magistrates have already been recruited and by next month there would be 100 magistrates.

“The three-day transformation consultation conference held this week was basically to get feedback from the magistrates.

“Magistrates presented what their challenges and success were and provided recommendations on how to help them do their jobs better; what kind of practice and procedure we can put in place to enhance their work on the bench.”

She said the conference was successful with good outcomes being identified.

Eliakim also stressed that most of the challenging issues outlined were to do with resourcing and the current state of facilities they were working in.

