Delay in entitlements frustrating

PLEASE allow me to air my frustrations and concerns on the prolonged delay of the ex-servicemen’s entitlements as the NEC had approved the payments back in 2000. It is 2016 and the ex-servicemen are still awaiting most of them are dead, mistreated, abused and deprived of their rights for their services to this country. Why is the payment delayed and what is the cause of the delay? It is totally unfair, unjust and very sad for them to wait so long. Try putting yourself in their shoes and just imagine how you would feel.

Concerned Ex-Servicemen, Madang