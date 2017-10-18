Delay in processing NID cards clarified

THE delay in processing of national identity (NID) cards and birth certificates for people residing in Lae is due to security features contained in the certificates, says a senior public servant.

Provincial programme adviser for community development Kiun Kimbing said that there was a special security feature used to print birth certificates coming from the Civil Registry Office.

“The birth certificate is not any ordinary paper or a document that we print,” he said.

“It is an important document.

“Last week, it was confirmed by the NID office at the national level that it is all in order now.

“They will send those birth certificates with security features attached which will be issued.”

Kimbing, however, said there were other challenges that the provincial office faced which contributed to the delay.

He encouraged citizens to come forward with their details for data input.

Like this: Like Loading...