Why delaying DODL transcripts?

We the continuing and ex-students to DODL mode of studies with Unitech, especially DODL Gerehu Centre here in POM, have not receive our academic transcript of results for semester #2, 2016

which it is now becoming a big concern as to when it should be ready to us.

Since the closing dates to admissions for semester# 1, 2018 into most universities and colleges around the country are nearing and it is our concern also that the transcripts might not be ready in/on time judging from the feedbacks we have been getting from the director and the admin assistant of the DODL Centre.

Time is off essence that we would not stand to waste one day waiting.

Can the DODL Unitech, Lae please explain as to what is causing the holdup of the transcripts, when will the transcript be ready and what should the students do in lieu?

Concerned Student

POM

