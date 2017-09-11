Delegates visit Ok Tedi

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) hosted a delegation including local MPs at the Tabubil mining township for two days last week.

The visitors included Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, Middle Fly MP and Correctional Services Minister Roy Biyama, North Fly MP Donald and South Fly MP Seki Agisa.

OTML managing director and chief executive Peter Graham said: “It was particularly pleasing to be able to host this important government delegation to visit Ok Tedi.

“The occasion allowed Ok Tedi to share details on our business, the benefits generated for Western Province, and the numerous social and sustainability programmes being delivered through the Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

“We also learned about the early priorities of the governor elect and the open members.” The MPs acknowledged the importance of Ok Tedi to Western, not just as the source of dividends, royalties and compensation but as a development partner.

Yoto particularly appreciated the opportunity to visit Ok Tedi and view it from the inside.

“We will be looking to Ok Tedi to continue and hopefully extend its programmes, providing support especially, during the early formative stages of my administration,” he said.

“We look forward to a continuing, strong partnership with Ok Tedi as we work towards meeting the development expectations of the people of Western Province.”

The visit concluded with a forum involving the MPs and delegates, LLG representatives, and leaders from the Community Mine Continuation Agreement and mine communities.

