Delegation visits Aust-funded hospital in Jiwaka

A DELEGATION from Australia led by High Commissioner Bruce Davies visited Australian-funded projects at the Nazarene General Hospital at Kudjip, in Jiwaka, on Thursday.

The delegation included Secretary to the Australian Prime Minister and Cabinet Dr Martin Parkinson, adviser to the Prime Minister’s Department Mark Bellchambers, Minister-Counsellor at the Australian High Commission Rod Hilton and Second Secretary Australian High Commission Tom Battams.

The hospital was elevated to a provincial hospital this year. It previously operated as a district health centre.

Hospital administrator Dr Scott Dooley took them on a tour of the project sites and explained to them how the funds had been spent.

They visited the hospital complex built in 2009 through the incentive funds Australia provided for K6.5 million.

They also visited the site of the hydro-electric system, an incentive fund from Australia built at a cost of K10mil and completed in 2014.

The team also inspected the K5.5 million water and housing project completed in 2016. Australia had funded K2.5mil, while USAID, the Nazarene Church and PNG MPs from Jiwaka put in K3mil.

