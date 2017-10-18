Deliah first female to join navy

By Rebecca Kuku

DELIAH Bande, 25, from East Sepik is the first female officer in the PNG Navy – to join (Defence Force Maritime Element).

Bande said she took up as a challenge after she was given the chance to join and told that she would become the first PNG female naval officer.

“I thought that it’s going to be tough but I took up the offer as a challenge to prove that I can make it, and others can too,” she said.

Bande said there were no policies or guidelines in place regarding female sailors.

“But I am really happy to be a part of this team. As the saying goes, join the navy and see the world,” she said.

“And since joining the navy, I’ve been to four different countries and been all around PNG in just 22 weeks.

“So to young PNG women out there who have a dream of becoming part of the navy, it’s challenging. It can be hard at times but it’s worth it. Do your best, be the best and achieve your dreams.”

Bande is in Port Moresby to attend the Western Pacific Symposium which has the theme Women in the navy, our opportunities and challenges.

“I believe that the symposium will help our navy which is new to having women on board. And we will also be able to learn from our neighbouring countries.”

Bande is a seaman on board the Papua New Guinea vessel HM Lakekamu.

