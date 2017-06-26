A delicate flower from Delta Purari

By Dolly Palek

AT 96, and still as strong as a woman half her age, Benia Ipai is one of Papua New Guinea’s oldest women alive.

She hails from one of the small villages in the Buimuru district of Gulf and is the only surviving widow of one of thefive chiefs of Delta Purari.

Chief Kaipu Karara took Benia as his second wife when she was very young. They had six children. Their eldest son recently passed away.

Chief Karara had 11 children from his other four wives. He and his other four wives have passed away.

Benia has seen her fifth generation grow up. All her children now have white hair.

A brave and wilful soul, Benia, to most people on first impression, may think that she is a delicate flower but looks can be deceiving.

She still has a full set of teeth intact and can walk on her own without support of any sort. She walks around unaided because using a cane makes her feel weak and old.

She travels long distances carrying firewood. She goes to catch crabs and fish. She comes back home carrying her own load. She does not ask for help.

Her favourite past time, however, is chewing betel nut. She says she grew up in the ways of her elders who taught her many things about living a long and healthy life.

They taught her that the most important thing is to eat well and be healthy. By eating healthy food, one keeps one’s mind and body nourished.

Her advice to young people is to keep their muscles active and moving. Today at 96, she still carries firewood and goes fishing or catches prawns at the river by herself.

She normally starts her day at 5am and finishes when the sun sets.

Recently some of her fifth generation grandchildren visited her. Benia says she was blessed and happy to see all her family together in one place.

They came together during the funeral for her eldest son.

Benia is an outspoken person who speaks both English and her mother tongue.

She, like many others, were taught English by the New Zealand missionaries who came to PNG during the colonial period.

Benia is an independent old woman who does mostly what she likes and goes against what she thinks is not just or fair.

At 96, she is experienced and qualified to making good decisions and passing judgements.

Not too many people have achieved that or made it that far.

