Deliver according to act, bureau told

THE National Narcotics Bureau should be result-driven and more concerned about getting work done, says Dr Lawrence Kalinoe.

Kalinoe, the Secretary for Justice and Attorney-General, said during a workshop the bureau must deliver its mandate according to the National Narcotics Control Bureau Act of 1992.

“The bureau does not need an annual plan or strategic plan as its functions are actually set out under Section 13 of the Act,” Kalinoe said.

“It states clearly what the organization must do.”

The bureau now comes under Department of Justice and Attorney-General.

Kalinoe urged managers in the department to assist the revived bureau in fighting the growing drug and illicit substance abuse problem in the country.

“I urge the NNB staff to start thinking like us in the Department of Justice because you are now part of us,” he said.

“Think like us, behave like us and work like us. We do not just send minutes and leave it at that. We are more concerned about the end result, in making sure the minute is implemented.

“We do annual plans for all our branches every end of year so it guides us when the New Year comes. The staff are appraised according to those work plans.

“That’s the kind of organisation we would like to build out of the Narcotics Bureau.”

