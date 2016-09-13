Deliver fair, honest elections

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari hosted a departmental meeting in Lae last weekend. Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato announced that all provincial returning officers have already been appointed. He also gave an update on the common roll and it seems everything is going to plan without much participation and involvement at the field level. The people are still waiting for common roll updates at the district and LLG ward levels but the EC is already announcing everything is progressing well. Our citizens deserve a fair and honest election based on good governance I therefore urge corruption conduits to be wary that their tactics has a limit and will fail.

– Election Watch, Port Moresby