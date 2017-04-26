Why deliver solar kits now Mr MP?

LAST week, some villages in Central, Rigo district, received solar kits from the current MP Ano Pala after five years of his term.

MP where were you in five years and now you supplying solar kits?

Maybe you are doing this because it’s time for election.

Please stop supplying cheap products to people of Rigo as we want permanent electricity from PNG Power Ltd which will last long.

What are you doing with the DSIP?

You have no developments in Rigo District under your 10 years leadership.

Kendy, Via Email

