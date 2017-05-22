I have delivered, says MP

IJIVITIARI MP David Arore says he has delivered to his people in the last two terms despite the cases before the court of disputed returns which eventually led to two by-elections.

Arore said he had only served in six of the 10 years because of the election petitions.

“I wish to take this time to thank the people of Ijivitari for the mandate they had bestowed on me through the normal national election process,” he said.

“The journey has not been easy and I ask all to see positively how best we can improve as a district and province.

“Let me take this time to thank Governor Gary Juffa and Sohe MP Delilah Gore for standing with me during this journey.”

Some of the projects that the Ijivitari district development authority delivered during Arore’s term include Indonda High School double classroom (K400,000), Sakarina (Afore) High School infrastructure (K300,000), Tufi health centre rehabilitation (K250,000), Moro health centre rehabilitation (K300,000), school fee subsidy and assistance (K500,000), church programme assistance (K1.5 million), Anglican Church health services (K250,000), contribution to new Popondetta General Hospital operating theatre (K100,000), maternity ward rehabilitation (K100,000), community transport programme (K2 million), Tufi Fishing Project (K500,000), cocoa development and related activities starting at Ovesa in the Safia local level government (K300,000), and rural electrification programme counterpart funding (K500,000).

“I acknowledge people who have supported me to ensure these services were delivered despite the funding delays,” her said.

“I wish to continue working closely with our leaders of the province and let the people decide in the polls for the next five years to lead them.”

