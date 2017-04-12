Demand for payment

A GROUP of people fronted at the Electoral Commission’s office in Madang on Monday to demand what they claim to be payments outstanding since the 2012 general election.

Madang election manager Peter Yasaro was caught by surprise when the group marched into his office.

Among the group were assistant returning officers and other election officials, and service-providers who demanded to be paid before the issuing of writs next week.

Yasaro assured the group that they would be paid in due course.

He said the delay in the system did not allow his office to process their payments sooner.

The service providers claimed that the commission owed them more than K4 million.

The enrolment agents demanded that they be paid before nomination opens next week.

“This situation is beyond my control,” Yasaro said.

“The situation is very critical to this group of people to be paid before we go for nomination.”

Meanwhile, Madang returning officers and their assistants would be missing their second level of training.

The training was for the officers to understand what they should be doing during nomination, polling and counting.

So far, 29 people have filled Form 29 to contest the Madang regional seat, 36 for Bogia Open, 26 for Middle Ramu, 28 for Raicoast, 24 for Sumkar and 36 for Usino Bundi.

Yasaro said they had submitted their forms to his office but was yet to get figures of those who lodged their

