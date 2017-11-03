Demand for police services high in NCD

By PETER ESILA

The demand for police services has increased dramatically in National Capital District and Central due to increasing population, outgoing NCD/Central divisional commander Sylvester Kalaut says.

Kalaut said this yesterday when handing the reins to Donald Yamasombi during a handover parade at Boroko Police Station.

“The society we live in today has become more complex,” he said.

“The issues arising are complex in nature. This in itself is a challenge for the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary on a daily basis. Many of the issues we face daily are crimes against persons. We have crimes like assaults, grievous bodily harm, rape, sexual violence and murder. It shows a breakdown in society where people no longer respect each other and do not even treasure life.”

Kalaut said investing more in Christian education and ethical principles was a step towards reducing such crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...