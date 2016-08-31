Demise of rice due to poor returns

By MALUM NALU

RICE production and promotion over the last 100 years have stagnated because of poor returns on labour input, says former Department of Agriculture and Livestock secretary Mathew Kanua.

He said it was also not true that Australia had sabotaged or frustrated growth of a local rice industry in PNG in the guise of protecting its own industry.

Kanua said that in a paper to the Rural Industries Council discussing the Government bringing in a foreign rice investor into the country, as well as the National Rice Policy 2015-2030.

“Rice has been cultivated in PNG for more than 100 years,” he said.

“None of the reasons given on page 26 (of the National Rice Policy) for failure of the crop to gain expansion into a full-blown industry is true.

“The real reason why rice production and promotion stagnated is because of very poor returns on labour inputs, relative to export tree crops.

“In other words, the more profitable option for farmers is to expand tree-crop production rather than pursue rice.

“No amount of policy is going to change this social and economic reality of the smallholder farmers.”

“The facts are that Australian administration promoted rice production, especially in the Bereina area, and also in Sepik from the 1950s onwards,” he said.

Kanua said it was well-documented that in the 1950s and 1960s, “relative to rice development pushed very hard by the colonial administration, cocoa and coffee development was spontaneous, picked up very fast by the village people, with relatively little effort by the administration even though investments were made in cocoa/coffee extension”.

“So what was the difference?

“Export tree crops pay more, returns on labour were higher than rice.

“This has not changed in nearly 65 years as demonstrated by reliable data now available.

“The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations stated that export crops were more profitable for PNG farmers than nearly all food crops, especially rice (FAO 1986 report – Rice Development Policy).”

