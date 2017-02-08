Democratic election necessary: Gelu

REGISTRAR of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu has appealed to the people to ensure a “truly democratic election” this year in which the political party with the most numbers gets to form government.

Gelu, a member of the inter-departmental election committee, said it was vital that the election was seen to be democratic.

“We are really committed to make sure that the 2017 election is a truly a democratic election – an election that will not be affected by any practices by anyone – persons or organisations – that will try to disrupt the good conduct of the election,” he told The National.

“One of the key messages we want to give out to our people is for them to take ownership of the election.

“The Electoral Commission has been doing a good job, going out there and telling people about the election itself.

“I think it is now very, important that our people take ownership of the election, so that the election is conducted in a free manner.

“We are not asking for anything less than having a democratic election.

“That is the responsibility of many groups, organisations, partnership organisations to ensure that the election is truly a democratic election.”

Gelu said the registry was collaborating with various stakeholders.

