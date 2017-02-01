Democratic Party to join Pangu Pati

CONSTITUTIONAL Democratic Party president Ila Geno says his party will be teaming up with Pangu Pati in the general election.

He announced this on Saturday in the presence of Pangu leader Sam Basil, Goilala MP William Samb and party adviser Bryan Kramer.

He said the party was an extension of what Pangu founded at Independence.

“I’ve been a practitioner of criminal law, administrative law and constitutional law, and I’m too happy to be in partnership with Pangu Pati – which is the founder of the Constitution of this country which binds this country together,” Geno said.

Basil welcomed the partnership.

“We believe that by partnering with such a person (Geno), we will be protecting the Constitution,” he said.

“We will go back and we will undo a lot of constitutional changes that have been happening over the years, to suit their own political needs.

“We will ensure that the Constitution is for the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...