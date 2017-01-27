Department of Agriculture, Livestock must settle overdue claims

I WISH to raise my concern about a certain finance officer with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL).

He made several payments last year to certain service providers but not to others.

This raises the question of conflict of interest. The DAL management sometimes is not aware of what he is doing.

Last year, they were surprised to learn that funds earmarked for Aug-Dec and released in advance by the Finance Department and DAL could not pay the service providers.

Senior officers in DAL cannot do much as the finance officer concerned was very close to the top management.

If he has failed for the last two years to pay us, then he better leave his politics and treat everyone the same.

Otherwise, DAL should do something about our long overdue claims as schools are almost starting.

Paul, Via email

