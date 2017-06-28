Department focuses on inclusion, ‘leaving no one behind’

By WENDY MAGEA

THE Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) that would be presented to the new government will leave no one behind, Planning and Monitoring Secretary Hakaua Harry says.

Speaking at the national development forum in Port Moresby last week, Harry said PNG was part of the global community and has embraced the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in its Medium Term Development Plan.

“We have embraced the global agenda of leaving no one behind and within our Medium Term Development Plan for the government or country, it takes on all 17 SDGs,” she said at the opening of the forum.

According to Harry, the old MTDP would end in 2018 and the new one, if accepted by the new government, would be the national plan for the next five years.

“The Medium Term Development Plan is a resource plan meaning we budgeted against the priorities, including poverty and climate change, so we do not leave anyone behind.”

Harry commended the CIMC for promoting the SDGs through its consultative forums, bringing the voice of the masses to the roundtable.

Also speaking at a panel during the forum was senior statesman Bart Philemon who highlighted the importance of consulting the general population before writing development plans.

“You need to know what’s on the ground first before mounting the strategy,” Philemon said.

The national development forum was held from Tuesday to Thursday last week, and was aimed at educating participants and the public through the discussions to make well-informed choices in the 2017 elections.

