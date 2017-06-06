Department plans unit to deal with complaints

By HELEN TARAWA

LABOUR and Industrial Relations secretary George Bopi plans to set up a unit in the department where people can lodge any

complaints on the services provided.

It is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the department.

Bopi was recently appointed following the suspension of secretary Mary Morola over the reported “influx of foreigners” into the Papua New Guinea job market.

Bopi said the department would welcome public criticisms to improve its service.

“Issues of work permit abuse, including the nagging issue of suspicious aliens in our midst,

will become a focus of investigations.

He said that the complaint

desk would be established by mid-June.

“By mid-June, a public complaint desk will be established for any individual who may have any

complaints against the department.

“We welcome constructive criticisms that can assist us to

improve the way we conduct our business.”

Cabinet has appointed a team to be headed by Department of Personnel Management secretary John Kali to investigate allegations regarding the issuance, compliance and supervision of work permits.

“Other issues of impropriety will also be investigated.

“We will re-engage the trust of the general public and leaders, the State and public organisations, private sector investors and the staff on the purpose and functions of the department.”

