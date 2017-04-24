Department urged to fix Bulolo-Menyamya link

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Works and Implementation Department must fix the Bulolo-Menyamya Highway to allow the transportation of election materials and officials to the two districts, Bulolo returning officer Raune Jambert says.

Jambert was referring to the damaged road sections along the pine forests from Bulolo town to Sosaiti plus the landslip at Apayata cliff in Watut.

There are also some sections of the road from Aseki to Menyamya which need repairs.

Jambert, the Watut local level government council manager, said damaged road sections at Bulolo, Watut, Aseki and Menyamya would seriously affect the transportation of election officials and materials.

The local level government (LLG) and the district have bulldozers which required the approval of the Works and Implementation Department to operate.

Jambert said since it was declared a national highway, the Works Department was responsible for fixing it.

Watut council president Waka Daimon said the LLG could provide machinery and labour while the Works Department could provide expertise and fuel.

Daimon said the LLG had two bulldozers to maintain the feeder roads to allow the movement of coffee and fresh produce farmers and public servants.

Menyamya MP Benjamin Philip said last week at Kanakaimanga in Kapao, Aseki that DSIP funding was spent to engage a contractor to maintain the road from Aseki-Menyamya a year ago.

