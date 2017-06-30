Department to use new rate for law firms

By DEMAS TIEN

The Department of Justice and Attorney-General will now use a new rate to charge private law firms representing the State in court.

Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe said yesterday that the new rate, which was set by Cabinet in March and became effective on June 23, was a “game changer” for the State.

Kalinoe said with the new rate, the department would have control over the legal costs that the State incurred.

He said the new rate would be included in the National Court rules.

Kalinoe said over the last couple of years, the State spent about K15 million annually on private lawyers.

“We are anticipating that with the new rate, we will have some control over the cost,” Kalinoe said.

“Our job is to protect the interest of the State.”

He said the approach taken by the attorney-general in briefing cases to law firms would change.

“The first one is that the attorney-general brief outs will involve a letter as well as an agreement which the firms will sign as they accept the instruction from us,” he said.

“The terms of the agreement are straightforward, where they are required to provide to the State regular briefs on the status of matters.”

