Department wants to boost skills of Tvet teachers

The Department of Education has embarked on teacher training for both provincial and national technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) programmes.

Deputy Secretary, Tvet and Unesco Wini Leka said this would start from provisional teachers (yet to be registered) with diploma in Tvet qualifications, degree qualifications for senior managers and skills upgrading.

Leka said this while addressing planners from the 22 provincial divisions of education and stakeholders of the Department of Education who attended a Tvet workshop last week.

“Training started with 60 teachers this year under the Human Resource Development Programme 2 (HRDP2) for six pilot provinces and a further 35 from other provinces,” he said.

“This is the first significant development for Tvet so far and more training will be coming up in the next years for more than 240 teachers.”

He said provinces should assist in training almost 2000 Tvet teachers.

Leka said training in leadership management has also commenced last month for 22 teachers of technical or business colleges and national polytechnic colleges through the Australia Education Assistance Programme.

“As planners you have the capacity to evaluate the progress of Tvet in your provinces, interpret and translate what will be presented by Tvet directorate and other aligning divisions or sectors.”

