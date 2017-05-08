Department’s achievement satisfies minister

MINISTER for Lands and Physical Planning Benny Allan is satisfied that the department has achieved important changes over the last five years.

Allan said the ministry and the department had brought about changes including handing back powers to the provinces to establish land boards and physical planning boards.

“We have worked together with some provincial governments and have put in place 14 land boards and 11 physical boards,” he said.

“It’s a big achievement when we talk about transferring powers to the provincial governments.”

Another development is freeing up land in towns and cities, including Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo.

“We have given notice to those companies and individuals holding onto urban development leases to develop or otherwise we’d forfeit the land and bring it back to the state,” Allan said.

“The prime minister and government tasked us to work with titleholders to free up and develop land so a lot has been done over time.

“The developments that we have now in Port Moresby and around the country in four or five years would have happened in the space of 20 years.” Allan said they also undertook the Land Act review in 2016 which was about to go to Cabinet and parliament.

“We have done very well for the department and going out now to contest the 2017 elections, I’m very satisfied with the department in last five years.”

Allen said the National Physical Planning Board had well-balanced and experienced officers from different sectors and they were competent.

“I have a lot of confidence in this new board and I know there are a lot of challenges ahead of us.” he said.

“But under Ofoi’s leadership, we will do well in terms of making decisions in the planning and zoning of land in the cities and urban centres around the country fairly through transparency.”

