Deployment of mobile squad unit beefs up operations

POLICE security operations in Eastern Highlands have been beefed up with the deployment of mobile squad units from Lae and Port Moresby, according to provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal.

N’Drasal confirmed the arrival of two sections of the Lae-based Mobile Squad 13 and two sections of the National Capital District-based mobile squad.

He said the visiting units would provide additional manpower for police in the eastern zone covering Obura-Wonenara, Kainantu, Okapa and Henganofi electorates, and the western zones covering Lufa, Unggai-Bena, Goroka and the Daulo electorates.

N’Drasal said members of the Correctional Services from the National Capital District and within the province were supporting the operation.

“We are setting up a central police security control and command unit at the Goroka police station to coordinate security operations in the two zones,” he said.

N’Drasal said quick response units were established and they would be on alert 24 hours to respond to any election-related threats or concerns.

He confirmed the appointment of Chief Inspector Tony Sevese as the commander of Eastern Zone, his deputy commander as Inspector Peter Roari, while the commander for Western Zone is Inspector Ben Neneo, with Inspector Andrew Wawia as his deputy.

“I call on the 56,000 to 60,000 people in the eight districts of the Eastern Highlands to take ownership of the election,” N’Drasal said.

He urged the people to ensure that they had a trouble-free and fair election.

