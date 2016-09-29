Depression: What is depression?

This is the continuation of a series of health information supplied weekly by the Port Moresby General Hospital. Contact the hospital on info@portmoresbygeneralhospital.com if you have questions or require more information.

What is depression?

Depression is a serious condition that has an impact on both physical and mental health.

While we may all feel sad, moody or down from time to time, some people experience these feelings intensely for long periods of time (weeks, months or even years) and sometimes without any apparent reason.

Depression can effect a person’s thoughts, behaviour and feelings and can make it difficult to manage their daily lives.

While the exact cause of depression isn’t known, some things can be linked to its development.

Depression usually results from a combination of recent events and other longer-term or personal factors, rather than one immediate issue or event.

Research suggests that continuing difficulties such as long-term unemployment, living in an abusive or uncaring relationship, long-term isolation or loneliness or prolonged work stress are more likely to cause depression than recent life stresses.

However, recent events such as losing your job or a combination of events can ‘trigger’ depression if you’re already at risk due to personal factors and previous bad experiences.

Depression can run in families, and some people will be at an increased genetic risk.

But it does not necessarily mean you will automatically have depression if a family member has depression.

Some people may be more at risk for depression because of their personality, particularly those that worry a lot, have low self-esteem, are perfectionists, sensitive to personal criticism, or are self-critical and negative.

Drug and alcohol use can both lead to and result from depression and should be immediately addressed with a doctor.

Coping with a serious medical illness can also lead to depression either through stress/worry or dealing with long term management and/or chronic pain.

It is important to remember that depression is treatable and help is available.

If you or a loved one are experiencing signs of depression, it is important to talk to your doctor.

Types of depression

Beyond Blue Australia: There are different types of depressive disorders. Symptoms can range from relatively minor (but still disabling) to very severe.

So it’s helpful to be aware of the range of conditions and their specific symptoms.

Major depression – Major depression is sometimes called major depressive disorder, clinical depression, unipolar depression or simply depression.

It involves low mood and/or loss of interest and pleasure in usual activities, as well as other symptoms.

The symptoms are experienced most days and last for at least two weeks.

Symptoms of depression interfere with all areas of a person’s life, including work and social relationships.

Depression can be described as mild, moderate or severe; melancholic or psychotic.

One of the major changes is that the person starts to move more slowly.

They’re also more likely to have a depressed mood that is characterised by complete loss of pleasure in everything, or almost everything.

This can involve hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that aren’t there) or delusions (false beliefs that aren’t shared by others), such as believing they are bad or evil, or that they’re being watched or followed.

They can also be paranoid, feeling as though everyone is against them or that they are the cause of illness or bad events occurring around them.

You may also come across the term ‘perinatal,’ which describes the period covered by pregnancy and the first year after the baby’s birth.

The causes of depression at this time can be complex and are often the result of a combination of factors.

In the days immediately following birth, many women experience the ‘baby blues’ which is a common condition related to hormonal changes and affects up to 80 per cent of women.

The ‘baby blues,’ or general stress adjusting to pregnancy and/or a new baby, are common experiences but are different from depression.

Depression is longer lasting and can affect not only the mother but her relationship with her baby, the child’s development, the mother’s relationship with her partner and with other members of the family.

Mania is like the opposite of depression and can vary in intensity – symptoms include feeling great, having lots of energy, having racing thoughts and little need for sleep, talking quickly, having difficulty focusing on tasks and feeling frustrated and irritable.

This is not just a fleeting experience. Sometimes the person loses touch with reality and has episodes of psychosis.

Experiencing psychosis involves hallucinations (seeing or hearing something that is not there) or having delusions (the person believing he or she has superpowers).

Bipolar disorder seems to be most closely linked to family history.

Stress and conflict can trigger episodes for people with this condition and it’s not uncommon for bipolar disorder to be misdiagnosed as depression, alcohol or drug abuse, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or schizophrenia.

Diagnosis depends on the person having had an episode of mania and, unless observed, this can be hard to pick.

It is not uncommon for people to go for years before receiving an accurate diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

If you’re experiencing highs and lows, it’s helpful to make this clear to your doctor.

