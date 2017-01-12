Dept awaits approval for Cuba doctors

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Health Department is waiting for approval by National Executive Council (NEC) to recruit Cuban doctors, Medical Standards Division executive manager Dr Goa Tau says.

He said they had prepared all the documents and were waiting for the NEC approval.

“That’s the only information I can give right now. After approval then we can give details on how we are going to procure them (Cuban doctors) into the country and when and where they will be stationed and all that,” Tau told The National yesterday.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced late last year that Cuban doctors would be contracted to work in rural health facilities in the country to make up for the shortage of skilled health workers.

He and a team of health professionals visited Cuba to see how doctors ran the health facilities there.

University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences head of obstetrics and gynaecology Prof Glen Mola had criticised the decision to recruit Cuban doctors, saying they were trained differently and would not fit in clinically and administratively to the PNG health care system.

He said general doctors in Cuba were not trained to work in the isolation of PNG rural and remote health facilities.

“They are not trained to cope with the sort of health problems we have in PNG – neglected obstetrical emergencies, TB, malaria and serious trauma – and they mostly cannot speak English or Tok Pisin or Motu either,” Mola said.

